Wayfair to add 500 jobs to Meridian Township

LANSING — Wayfair received approval for two grants with a combined total of $2.5 million that would add 500 jobs to Meridian Township.

The company is the largest online-only home furniture retailer and is based in Boston. Wayfair has offices and warehouses located in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Ireland the United Kingdom. In June, total employment was more than 14,500 worldwide.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved the two grants, the MBDP grant ($1.77M), which will be used to address lease costs and lease holder improvement costs and the JRMP grant ($750K), which will be used to address employee training and talent needs.

The company plans to house a customer support facility center in Meridian Township to support its customers nationwide. The facility center will house customer service representatives, support functions such as human resources, training, recruiting and management. While Wayfair currently has a warehouse in Livonia that employs 26, this project will be the company’s first large-scale investment in the state.