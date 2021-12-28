Wayne County commissioner ready to sue over new Congressional maps

Protesters attend a meeting of Michigan’s new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. The attendees were not in favor of putting majority-Black neighborhoods districts in other districts, where they may have more say over Michigan’s leadership. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Wayne County Commissioner has released a statement saying that he’s not happy with the Michigan Redistricting Commission.

Johnathan C. Kinloch, who also serves as the Chair of the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party, says the maps the redistricting commission have looked at disproportionately hurt African-Americans.

“The Michigan Redistricting Commission needs to realize that their actions cannot continue the disenfranchisement of African-Americans and others throughout the state of Michigan,” Kinloch said.

Kinloch says Michigan needs and deserves a diverse Congressional and state legislative delegation that represents all people of Michigan.

The Michigan Redistricting Commission met today to discuss their final maps.

Michigan redistricting meeting is underway. As in the past, public commenters urge the panel to do better with the state House maps in particular. Critics think they’re not fair enough to Democrats & tilt too much to favor Republicans. #mileg — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) December 28, 2021

The new maps are a major step backwards for African-Americans, Kinloch said.

“On behalf of all the people of Michigan we are in discussions to retain Todd Perkins and we are ready to file a suit of necessary to change these maps and make them fairer for all,” Kinloch said.

The 13th Congressional District represents Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Ecorse, Garden City, Highland Park, Inkster, Melvindale, Redford, River Rouge, Romulus, Wayne, and Westland.