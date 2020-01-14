Wayne State Brings Business Classes to Jackson College

LANSING (WLNS)

Wayne State is now open for business right here in Jackson.

Today, people packed into Jackson College to watch the ribbon cutting, kicking off a new partnership between the schools.

The president of Jackson College says this will help change lives of young people across the Jackson Area by giving them new opportunities while keeping costs low.

For freshman Alaysia Gutierrez, it’s a chance for her and others to chase after new dreams.

“I honestly am really excited that they added another University because it gives us more options and they are close to here so we don’t have to go visit them ourselves.”

Students will start at Jackson College taking some of the basic courses then transition into Wayne State Classes.

Advisers will work with students to make sure they are on the right track to make the transition as smooth as possible.