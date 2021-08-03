DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from students, faculty and staff that wish to return to campus in the fall, the Detroit school announced Tuesday.

Hundreds of colleges nationwide have told students in recent months they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before classes begin, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University and Central Michigan University.

Like many university presidents, WSU President M. Roy Wilson, in a letter, cited the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 as a contributing factor to the mandate.

Proof of vaccination will have to be submitted by Aug. 30. Members of the campus community who knowingly come to campus unvaccinated will face unspecified consequences, Wilson said in his letter. Those interested in a waiver for the vaccine requirement can apply through the school.



Wayne State University will require COVID-19 vaccinations

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS45 minutes ago

Until the university can get a feel for how much of the campus is vaccinated, there will also be an indoor mask mandate through Sept. 15 when the school can assess if there is still need for masks.