WB I-96 partially closed Friday night near Portland

If you’re planning to drive west on I-96 near Portland tonight you should be ready for a detour.

There will be a nighttime total freeway closure only on westbound I-96 at Cutler Road just east of Portland.

The closure is because of bridge work being done on the overpass tonight from 11pm to 5am.

Eastbound I-96 will stay open to traffic.

There are no closings Saturday or Sunday.

>>> ONLINE: MDOT map of I-96 detours

The work will continue next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights with both east and west bound traffic detoured to Grand River Avenue.

Those closures will be from 11pm until 5am each night.