“We are the voice for the voiceless” rally at Capitol for human detention centers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Demonstrators came together on the capitol steps to raise their signs and voices about issues at the U.S. border with Mexico.

From singing songs, to chanting about uniting families together at the border, people from all ages came out to demand change.

“Together we will stand up and raise our voice, to stop the horrific situation at the border, rectify the situation and let the world know that Americans are a generous people and we are sincere people and we treat all humanity the same,” said one of the organizers of the rally, Lorenzo Lopez.

Lopez added that this was a chance for people to step up and be heard.

“We are the voices for people who can’t speak, we are the voices for people who don’t want to speak or are afraid to speak,” said Lopez.