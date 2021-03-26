“We avoided it for a year” 6 News Anchor Lauren Thompson shares family’s COVID battle

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– 6 News Anchor Lauren Thompson is sharing her story as her family has been affected by COVID-19.

“I thought it would come back negative.”

Her daughter’s symptoms started as a runny nose and sneezing very much like allergies. She decided to have her daughter tested after learning that she had been around other children who had also tested positive for COVID-19 at school.

Earlier this week she learned that test was in fact positive, and as the number of COVID-19 cases surge here in Michigan Lauren and her family have found themselves among the statistics.

The Statistics.

New coronavirus outbreaks in schools are at an all-time high, according to new data released by the state health department Monday.

Among Mid-Michigan counties reporting new coronavirus outbreaks, Jackson County reported the most new outbreaks last week with five new outbreaks out of a total nine reported in the area.

The new case report comes amid a new provision that took effect statewide Monday, March 22, which states that hundreds of Michigan school districts have to offer at least 20 hours a week of in-person instruction to receive their entire $450 minimum per-student increase in pandemic funding.

It affects 206, or 38%, of 537 traditional K-12 districts – those with higher numbers or percentages of children from middle-class and wealthy families.

For Lauren, her young children and she and her husband are both in groups reporting great increases in the number of positive cases. Children under the age of 18, and adults over ages 40 and above.

A message to parents.

So far Lauren and her family have only dealt with mild illness. She encourages all parents to pay attention to health checks and to keep their children and entire family home if anyone in the house shows any signs of illness until tested.

Lauren is still well enough to be working from home behind the scenes and contributing to our web team you will also still see her on the air in special reports throughout her quarantine.

In the video above hear more about how COVID-19 is affecting her family and her thoughts and how we can all work together to slow the spread.

Get Tested

If you suspect you may have contracted COVID-19, or are in need of a test, you can find testing sites near you by clicking here.

All Michigan residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. People ages 16 to 49 with specific medical conditions or disabilities already qualify.

This week a regional mass vaccination site opened at Detroit’s Ford Field with a goal to administer an additional 5,000 doses every day for two months.

Those looking for more vaccine information, it can be found here.