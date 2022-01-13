‘We can move full steam ahead’: Whitmer establishes Michigan Infrastructure Office

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new office established by Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be responsible for coordinating with state government, handling resources and working with local officials, federal partners, and outside stakeholders to invest in Michigan’s infrastructure.

Since day one, I have been focused on fixing the damn roads and I am proud of the progress we have made to fix 13,198 lane miles of road and 903 bridges over the last three years. With passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Michigan will receive billions of dollars to build on our efforts at the state-level. I am proud to establish the Michigan Infrastructure Office to effectively invest these incoming resources in communities across every region of our state. By establishing this office, we can move full steam ahead toward continuing to improve commutes, keep families safe on the road, and create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan, was known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), will send billions of dollars to Michigan to fix the roads, bridges, and water infrastructure, replace lead service lines, expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network, deliver high-speed internet to more families and businesses, among other things.