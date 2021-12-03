‘We cannot conceive of life without him’: Family of Oxford victim speaks out

OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — A family who lost their son in the shooting at Oxford High School has released a statement about their loss.

Justin Shilling, 17, succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday morning, making him the fourth victim of the shooting at Oxford High School.

Justin was part of Oxford School District’s Baccalaureate program and was a lettered athlete at Oxford High.

The family of Shilling released the following letter regarding their loss:

As the community we have loved and lived in reels from this tragedy we as a family have to mourn the loss of our son. Justin Charles who was so dear to our hearts was at the same time beloved of so many people in his school and his community. He was a Grandson, a brother, a cousin, a classmate, and without hesitation, a friend. The loss of Justin leaves such a gaping hole in our family that we cannot conceive of life without him. Our hearts are broken and yet still go out to the other families suffering this very same loss at this very same moment and which is beyond imagination, nothing any family should have to endure. As a family we would like to appeal to the public to keep the importance of what has been lost here in the forefront of our minds and the news. These are beautiful children’s lives, full of potential and with

the expectation of so much more to come. Justin was a scholar, part of Oxford School Districts Baccalaureate program and a university scholarship awardee. He was a tireless worker with three jobs that he juggled along with his studies. He was lettered athlete and had bowled on the Oxford High School bowling team. His potential was boundless in life and yet in death he continues to give of himself as an organ doner. We feel the world can’t have too much of Justin. In closing we would just like to send our most sincere condolences to all the families involved in this tragedy and can say assuredly that we DO know your pain. And to the community thank you all for the out pouring of love and prayers. We can never express the gratitude we havein our hearts.

It was also announced today that the parents of the alleged 15-year-old Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley are each facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter, according to new court documents.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has a press conference scheduled for today at 12:00 p.m. where she is expected to announce charges against the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.