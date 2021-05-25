“We didn’t sit back and just wait for the state” Lansing police chief talks year after George Floyd’s death

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On May 25th, 2020 George Floyd was murder by a police officer in Minnesota.

The anniversary Floyd’s death was supposed to be a milestone moment, a time to mark passage of legislation to “root out systemic racism” in the criminal justice system, in the words of President Joe Biden. Instead, Floyd’s family visited Washington on Tuesday to mourn with Biden and prod Congress to act as they commemorate the loss of their brother, father and son one year ago.

Here in Lansing, Police Chief Daryl Green says his department isn’t waiting for the state legislature to pass police reform, they’ve made more than 20 changes, to change how policing is done in Lansing.

Those Changes include:

Policy reform changes: including youth interaction policy, immigration policy, de-escalation

Increased transparency: by posting citizen complaint responses on the City open data portal.

Publicly reviewed “use of force” and made multiple changes as a result of input from community workgroups.

Revised traffic stops guidance, prioritized traffic enforcement, focusing on traffic issues such as speeding, reckless and operating impaired that jeopardize the safety of citizens and eliminating the enforcement of some secondary equipment violations that often sow distrust when conducting traffic stops.

Prohibited “no-knock” warrants.

Started MACP police accreditation process.

Started police transparency page.

Created partnership with Detroit Crime Commission for cold case homicide resources and solicited and received $10k donation from AT&T.

Partnered with “Suits in the City” (LGBTQ training Detention Officers and expanding to all officers.)

Implemented officer implicit bias and humane policing (police-youth interaction) training.

Increased police social worker response with the addition of social worker internship program

Implemented “Hope Not Handcuffs” programming

Developed COVID-19 protocols to mitigate the virus.

Co-Chair for “Mayors Racial Justice and Equity Alliance”

Created guidelines for arrest booking processes of transgender persons.

Partnered with National Gun Consortium regarding gun safety locks.

“Can’t wait compliance” clarified the prohibition of chokeholds and duty to intervene.

Added one additional Cadet position with grant monies to assist with local police recruiting.

Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust currently reviewing LPD policies for updates.

Held traffic stop training with young men of the “Turning Point of Lansing” mentor group.

Expanded community policing with one additional community police officer.

Advocated for more social workers and completed crisis assessment team grant through Congresswoman Slotkin’s office

Started virtual video training program to review police video of “uses of force” that went viral, so officers would be able to better learn from controversial “uses of force”.

Reorganization of district plan model to expand community policing and hold officers more accountable for their assigned areas of responsibility. Officers are encouraged to interact with their assigned smaller geographical areas daily and plan community engagement via the community service unit. The purpose of this change is to expand community policing.

Co-Chair advocates and leaders for “Police and Community Trust”

“As your local police department, just know, we’re going to give you 100% every single time, said Green. “We’re going to make sure we’re doing the best that we can to mitigate public safety issues, we have limited staffing as well and we’re trying to do the best that we can to be effective and efficient.”