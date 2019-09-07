“We just don’t have time at this point to play around” battle of the state budget continues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Democrats and Republicans are hoping to get a budget plan moving before the upcoming deadline.

The October 1st deadline is less than four weeks away and so is a possible state government shutdown.

Democratic State Representative Sarah Anthony says there is panic about a shutting down if a budget is not passed.

“I have a ton of state employees here that are worried about their paychecks,” said Rep. Anthony.

Anthony added that they are now at the “eleventh hour.”

“I’m sitting at my desk at the capitol, ready to work and no action has been taken,” said Rep. Anthony “we see that they’re actually not serious about bringing the governor to the table, bringing the house democrats to the table and we just don’t have time at this point to play around.”

The GOP agreed on a budget yesterday, but Governor Whitmer’s 45-cent-gas-tax is not in the framework.

Republican State Representative Graham Filler says they have passed a budget through the House and Senate. He added that he is hopeful a budget will get to Governor desk soon.

According to the Detroit News, Governor Whitmer’s office accused Republican plans of playing “Trump-style shutdown games.”

The governor will be holding a conference Monday morning to discuss moving forward with a state budget.