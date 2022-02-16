SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Numerous weapons were found at the home of a 14-year-old who threatened Springport Public High School Monday.

Police say after an investigation they were able to determine a 14-year-old student made verbal threats against other students Monday.

The student was removed from the school and taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for a mental health evaluation, police say.

Later on, police say they went out to the students home in Parma Township and found ‘numerous weapons.’

The weapons were removed from the home.

“At this time, charges have been submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office for Terroristic threats to a school,” police said. “The Springport Township Police Department would like to thank the students that came forward with the initial information, allowing a quick response and investigation.”