WEATHER ALERT: Snow and frigid cold weather moving into Mid-Michigan Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Storm Tracker 6 Weather team is tracking snow and extreme cold moving into Mid-Michigan starting Thursday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued and will go into effect Thursday at 4pm and last until 7pm Friday. The advisory is for travel impacts with slippery roadways. More information on that advisory can be found here.

“A strong storm system will push through the area tomorrow evening. That will be followed with wind and snow showers Friday. The weekend will get progressively colder with a continued chance for snow showers. Here’s a timeline of how things should unfold” said 6 News Chief Meteorologist David Young

Here’s a look at snow totals for the next few days:



LEFT: Shows snow totals only through Friday morning RIGHT: A broad view of snow through Sunday afternoon.

In terms of snow fall, we’re looking at one to three inches of snow from Thursday night through Friday night. Snow will continue to fall throughout the weekend, adding up to between two to four inches of snow by Sunday at 6 P.M.

TIMELINE

THURSDAY THROUGH 2 PM: Quiet but getting breezy. Temperatures should warm into the mid 30s.

THURSDAY AFTER 3 PM – Snow moves in from the southwest. It may come down a little heavy for a short time. 1 to 2 inches looks possible before midnight.





FRIDAY MORNING – It should be very windy with lake effect snow showers setting up. Another inch of accumulation is possible by 7 am Friday and another inch is possible during the day. Total accumulations through Friday 7 am should be 1 to 3 inches.

WEEKEND – Very cold with on and off snow showers. Accumulations are possible with the highest closer to Lake Michigan and the other lakes.

This post will be updated as the weather moves into our area. You can also get updates by checking out WLNS David Young, WLNS Diane Phillips, and WLNS Jim Geyer on facebook.