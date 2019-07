A week from today will be Michigan’s statewide tornado drill on March 27th.

At 1:00PM many of you will hear the steady tone of the tornado siren across your community.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Diane Phillips sat down with Rob Dale of Ingham County Emergency Management to discuss why we have the drill and what you should do to prepare.

Check out the video above to help you get ready for the upcoming severe weather season.