Web Extra: Gov. Whitmer on State of Union spotlight, VP talk and more

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to deliver her second State of the State message Wednesday night at the State Capitol.

While she was putting the finishing touches on her speech, she took some time out to talk with 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

In the extended video above, they cover a wide range of topics, including her being picked to present the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address and the buzz that Whitmer could be a leading contender to be a vice presidential candidate.