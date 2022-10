LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Get ready to bundle up, because the fall weather has arrived for Week 7 of high school football.

Temperatures at kickoff are expected to be in the mid-40’s, but that’s done nothing to cool the excitement for tonight’s games.

As always we’ve got a loaded slate of games for you.

The 6 Sports team will be LIVE out at Williamston High School where Haslett is in town for a huge showdown.

As always follow along all night for live scores, highlights and reactions.

BIG GAME

HASLETT AT WILLIAMSTON

LANSING EASTERN AT FOWLERVILLE

LANSING CATHOLIC AT PORTLAND

CHARLOTTE AT LANSING SEXTON

WAVERLY AT EAST LANSING

LANSING EVERETT AT HOLT

LAKE ODESSA LAKEWOOD AT OLIVET

LAINGSBURG AT FOWLER

OTHER GAMES

OKEMOS AT DEWITT (Okemos forfeited)

DANSVILLE AT BATH

HOMER AT EAST JACKSON

IONIA AT EATON RAPIDS

FULTON AT FORRESTON (ILLINOIS)

LAPEER AT GRAND LEDGE

PARMA WESTERN AT HASTINGS

SAGINAW MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY AT ITHACA

ADRIAN AT JACKSON

COLDWATER AT JACKSON NORTHWEST