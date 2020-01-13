Weekend storm brings flood damage to Jackson

Jackson County Emergency Management is thankful that Mother Nature took it a little easier on them this weekend, but there is still plenty of flood damage. Both Smith Road in Leoni Township, and Tophith Road in Waterloo Township will remain closed due to damage.

“After the water receded we took some footage, and some photos of what was happening, and lurking under the water surface, and it’s a great example of the damage that could happen to your vehicle or worse yet if you get carried away in the flow you can get hurt or killed,” said Assistant County Administrator and Managing Director at JCDOT, Christopher Bolt.

More than a dozen other roads in Jackson were flooded this weekend. The County Department of Transportation is keeping an eye on the problems, but they’re confident that the most of the roads will be re-opened soon.

“We’re checking all of the areas where we had water over the road. We are finding that the water is receded in almost all of the locations, but we still have those two closes at Smith and Taphith, so those two roads will remain closed indefinitely,” said Bolt.

While most of the roads are clearing up, the Department urges people to remain careful.

“Always watch for icy conditions on bridges or curbs, hills, valleys, and shaded areas especially. Definitely avoid driving through standing water, and always watch your speed to make sure you drive for conditions,” said Bolt.

Officials also say if you see any standing water to call 911 to report it immediately.

Roads that suffered from flooding as of 10pm Sunday, according to the Jackson Department of Transportation.

Berry Road and Easton Road – Rives Township

• Callahan Road at Michigan Avenue – Parma Township

• Cook Street & Rail Road – Rives Township

• East Territorial Road – Henrietta Township

• Hankerd Road – Henrietta Township

• Harr Road east of Waterloo Road – Waterloo Township

• Holibaugh Road south of Streetor Road – Springport Township

• Hoyer Road – Leoni Township

• Lippert Road east of Eckert Road – Pulaski Township

• N. Dearing – Parma Township – OPEN

• Peacock Road – Rives Township

• Pickett Road south of Peckham Road – Parma Township

• Reynolds Road – Spring Arbor Township

• Riethmiller Road – Waterloo Township

• Smith Road east of Walz Road – Leoni Township – CLOSED

• Springport Road east of Hilldale Road – Springport Township

• Styles Road – Henrietta Township

• Tophith Road between Parks Road and Leeke Road – Waterloo Township – CLOSED