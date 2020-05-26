We’re Open! Car dealerships open its doors to customers for the first time since the stay home order

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Tuesday marked the first day auto dealerships could open its showrooms in Michigan. According to Governor Whitmer’s orders, customers can come in by appointment only.

LaFontaine GMC Buick in Lansing’s general manager Paul Jordan says he was excited to open back up, and so were car shoppers.

“We already have 12 appointments on the board for today and we close at 6 o’ clock so we are crazy busy.”

Crazy busy for a dealership during the pandemic. Sales are not where they were prior to the coronavirus. According to the IHS Markit, auto sales are expected to drop 26 percent across the U.S this year.

Jordan says, online sales helped, but they are ready for a full recovery.

“We got about 70% of our business back, and were hoping that starting today we can get back to that 100%”

But not everyone was quite as eager. Senior salesman Terry Wray says initially he was nervous to have customers back in the showroom, because he did not want to spread the virus to his two children at home, but the new safety procedures put him at ease.

The new procedures include staff wearing masks and gloves, frequently hand sanitizing cars and hands, and maintaining social distancing guidelines.

“There is nothing more important than our family, and by family I mean our Lansing community,” says Jordan.

As for the customers, some wore masks and others did not. Jordan says it is recommended, but not required and they have some available for customers who need them. For buyers who don’t feel comfortable coming in, LaFontaine still accepts online sales and car drop offs.