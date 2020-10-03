West Michigan resident dies from EEE virus

Michigan Health Experts say a Montcalm County resident has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
This person was the second human case of the mosquito-borne illness in the state.
EEE is rare, but can often be fatal when it’s symptoms become serious.
As of now, officials are not releasing many details about the death that happened on Friday.
To protect yourself from EEE, Health Experts say you should wear mosquito repellent with DEET in it, as well as wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors.
