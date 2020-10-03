West Michigan resident dies from EEE virus

The Michigan Health and Human services reported 1,158 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.

11 of the 13 new deaths were discovered during a vital records review.

As of Saturday, October 3rd. 99,521 people have recovered from the virus.

Right now, the state has confirmed 127, 516 cumulative cases and 6,801 deaths.

