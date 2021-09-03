West Nile Virus detected in Oakland, Macomb counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been found in residents of Macomb and Oakland counties.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), risk for mosquito related illness peaks around August and September.

Within the last week, mosquitoes collected in Detroit, Bay, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Oakland and Wayne counties tested positive for WNV and Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV).

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are dusk and dawn,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “As we head into the holiday weekend and beyond, we urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using insect repellant and wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors during those time periods.”

Additionally, a sick deer in Livingston county tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

MDHHS outlines the following precautions to take in effort prevent the risk of mosquito-related illness: