West Nile Virus detected in Oakland, Macomb counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) has been found in residents of Macomb and Oakland counties.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), risk for mosquito related illness peaks around August and September.
Within the last week, mosquitoes collected in Detroit, Bay, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Oakland and Wayne counties tested positive for WNV and Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV).
“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are dusk and dawn,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “As we head into the holiday weekend and beyond, we urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using insect repellant and wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors during those time periods.”
Additionally, a sick deer in Livingston county tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
MDHHS outlines the following precautions to take in effort prevent the risk of mosquito-related illness:
- Using EPA registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol, and 2-undecanone; follow the product label instructions and reapply as directed.
- Don’t use repellent on children under 2 months old. Instead dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs and cover crib, stroller and baby carrier with mosquito netting.
- Wearing shoes and socks, light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.
- Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.
- Using bed nets when sleeping outdoors or in conditions with no window screens.
- Eliminating all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding around your home, including water in bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water once a week.