West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Kent County, however there have been no cases detected in humans yet.

“This discovery is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus

and it could spread to humans,” said Paul Bellamy, Public Health Epidemiologist at KCHD. “It is important for

people to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites as much as possible.”

The discovery was made by the Kent County Health Department during their ongoing testing and surveillance.

Only about 20 percent of the people infected with West Nile will notice symptoms that may include headache, body aches, joint pains, and fatigue. Most people make a full recovery.

There are no known cures or vaccines for West Nile virus, so the KCHD said the best treatment is prevention. They recommend the following:

• Wear a mosquito repellant that contains 10 to 35 percent DEET (read and follow product directions)

• Wear light colored clothing and stay indoors during dusk to reduce your risk of being bitten

• Remove or refresh water in bird baths, children’s wading pools, water bowls for your pets, and empty

other small containers that can collect water in your yard.