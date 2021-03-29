Wharton Center introduces contact-less, paperless, mobile ticketing service

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Wharton Center will now make storing tickets on your phone easier.

The center announced in an e-mail that tickets can be delivered through your mobile device.

This easy download will allow you to store digital tickets in your phone’s wallet so you don’t have to worry about misplacing your physical paper tickets.

The mobile tickets will also allow for contact-less check in by allowing a scanner to register your tickets with the code you’re given on the digital ticket.

For more information about mobile tickets, visit whartoncenter.com/mobile-tickets.