WHAT A DIFFERENCE A DAY MAKES: Poll shows Trump numbers sag in Michigan after just one extra day

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 14, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from his golf club in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

There were too many questions for Bernie Porn to put in a single poll. If there are too many questions, the survey takes too long, and people will be less likely to take it.

So in addition to the poll that he ran from May 30th to June 3rd, the EPIC MRA pollster ran a second one – this time from May 31st to June 4th.

The extra day came at a time when protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police seemed to peak. Three of those officers were charged with Floyd’s death on June 3rd, and the charges against a fourth were elevated.

It also gave Americans – and Michiganders – one more day to process what happened on June 1st, when President Donald Trump used the military to clear out a park full of protesters across from the White House.

In the space of that one extra day, the number of Michiganders who thought the nation was headed in the “right direction” dropped from 30% to 22%. The number of people who thought the country was on the “wrong track” rose from 63% to 70%.

President Trump lost four points on his overall rating: from 42% positive in the first poll, to 38% in the second. His negative grew five points – from 56% to 61%, picking up an extra point from the previously “undecided/refused to say” – which went from 2% to 1%.

And the gap between Trump and presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden grew larger. The former Vice President led by 12 points in the first poll – 53% to 41%.

In the span of a day, Biden’s lead grew to 16 points: 55% to 39%. That’s as the percentage of “undecided/refused to say” held steady at 6%.

His favorability grew slightly (50% to 53%) while his unfavorable numbers dropped (46% to 42%).

Michigan remains one of the most important “battleground states” in the 2020 election. Trump won the state in 2016 by fewer than 12,000 votes out of more than 4.5 million cast.

The poll asked the same number of people each time (600) and the same percentage of Democrats and Republicans in each poll.

And for reference, the answers about the direction of Michigan and their feelings toward Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer actually improved from the first poll to the second.

As of Tuesday, when the poll was released, there are still 141 days until election day. And the margin of error remains at plus or minus 4%.