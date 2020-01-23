What are the odds? Online sports betting not set to hit Michigan until 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Sports betting is legal in Michigan, but you might not be able to bet online for another year.

The bill was signed into law last month.

Casinos could be allowed to start sports betting as soon as this March. State Representative Brandt Iden says casinos must first send in their licensing paperwork to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

“As we’ve seen in other states, the online component generates the largest amount of revenue, that’s what’s been the case, that’s what tracking in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, other states that have mobile, mobile will be the biggest driver for revenue for the state,” said Rep. Iden.

Representative Iden added that online gambling is a new experience and the process to get sports betting online takes longer than getting it into casinos.

“Operators have to get their mobile platforms in place, they have to get their providers in place, they have to get their servers in place, and then you have in the legislation, we have different licensing for online that’s required and that will just take a little bit more time and going online will be a new experience,” said Rep. Iden.

With more availability to gambling, some people are concerned over a growing gambling problem in Michigan.

Representative Iden says with online gambling, casinos can actually monitor gamblers and watch if someone is placing more costly bets, more frequently.

“The casino is going to be able to identify that, they’re going to be able to reach out to the player, and find out what they’re situation is, and in some cases they might just be able to not only monitor how much they bet but completely not allow that individual to access the portable to be able to gamble,” said Iden.

Sports betting is considered gambling and if you or someone you know is in need to help with a gambling addiction, you can call the Michigan Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-270-7117.