What happens if the presidential election ends in an Electoral College tie?

(WLNS) – There’s a lot of talk about who will win the presidential election, but what would happen in the event of an Electoral College tie?

The electoral college is the body that actually elects the president. Normally, when a candidate gets the majority of votes in a state, they win all the electoral votes for that state. For example, Michigan has 16 electoral votes, which will go to the candidate who gets a majority of the popular vote in our state. The candidate who gets more than half of the 538 total electoral votes wins the election.

The only states that are not winner-take-all are Maine and Nebraska. They still award Electoral College votes, but they have a more complicated way of splitting them up.

However, the two candidates could theoretically end up in an Electoral College tie, with 269 votes each. In the event that no candidate wins a majority of the Electoral College, the task of choosing the president and vice president falls to Congress.

The House of Representatives would choose the president, but it would not vote in the usual way. Each state would get only one vote, and it would fall to that state’s representatives to decide how to cast it.

The vice president is elected separately. In the event of an Electoral College tie, the new vice president would be chosen by the Senate. This vote would follow the normal procedure, with every senator getting a single vote.

Because these processes are separate, it is possible to end up with a president from one ticket and a vice president from another.

Further complicating the matter, the current Congress would not be the one choosing the president in an electoral tie. This process would take place in January after the new Congress is seated. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 33 of the 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot this year.