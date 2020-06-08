What it means to defund police

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There are growing calls around the country for cities to defund their local police departments, but experts say that might not be the best solution for every city.

Simply put, defunding the police means reallocating money from police departments to the community. It does not mean getting rid of police entirely.

Political scientist Chelsea Jackson says putting that money toward more police training is not the most effective solution.

“How can you train a security guard to deal with incidents of sexual violence, or people who are dealing with human trafficking or being exploited? These are not issues for security guards,” Jackson says, “but police officers are security guards of the state and of property.”

Dr. Scott Wolfe, a criminal justice professor at Michigan State University, says better training for police officers can help.

“There needs to be a more sustained effort of having a conversation about what works in police training,” he says, “and getting our agencies in the best spot to pursue that training.”

Lansing police chief Daryl Green doesn’t support completely defunding police agencies, but he says he wants to continue expanding community policing efforts.

“We’ve been involved in community policing since the early 80’s,” Green says, “so it’s something that we are very proud of and it’s something that we want to see expand.”

As protests continue nationwide, Jackson says we can expect more people to speak out against a system that has hurt people of color for centuries.

“People demanding the end of police, they’re demanding the end of violence at the hands of the state in their community,” Jackson says. “That is not unrealistic, and I hope for a world where violence doesn’t exist in our communities at the approval of your mayor, at the approval of your city council, at the approval of your state legislature.”