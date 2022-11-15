LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Turkey Day is right around the corner, and there are some side dishes that get more love than others.

But what do the people of the Great Lakes State prefer?

Great Lakes Stakes did a poll of people’s favorite sides to see on the table for Thanksgiving, and the top dish may surprise you.

Of the top five side dishes, stuffing is considered the most popular across the state, with 24% of poll participants saying that was their dish of choice.

Meanwhile, in Lansing, Flint/Saginaw and Detroit, mac and cheese is the most beloved side dish — with 23% of those surveyed statewide saying the cheesy side was their favorite.

Tied for third place are mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, with 22% of folks saying each side was the one for them.

According to Great Lakes Stakes, Grand Rapids has taken a liking to green bean casserole.

Coming in dead last, with only 9%, is none other than cranberry sauce.