What the fudge?! Lansing man’s tombstone used to make sweet treat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing businessman Peter J. Weller died on the day after Christmas in 1849, and was buried in Oak Park Cemetery. Following Oak Park’s closure, Weller and three other family members were moved to Mt. Hope Cemetery in 1875.

But one thing was missing.

The monument marking Weller’s grave was lost during the transition, but little did anyone know that a California man named Walter Anderson would stumble upon Weller’s tombstone while browsing auction websites.

Anderson then asked the Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries to see if Weller’s grave was marked and if he could have the monument.

Weller’s tombstone that was used to make fudge.

Not much is known about how the tombstone came into possession of the family who was trying to sell it, but according to a press release, the family regularly used the backside of the white granite monument to make fudge.

Bradley Stoecker of Epic Auctions in Leslie pulled the monument from the website.

Stoecker has donated the monument and delivered it to the cemetery, in which a restoration of Weller’s monument is to take place this weekend.

More than 170 years later, Weller’s monument is coming home.