What to expect on election night

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An unprecedented number of absentee ballots are expected to be cast in this election, and election officials are warning officials results could take several days.

Some say the clerks could finish counting the next morning or several days.

It is difficult to predict what complications may come up.

So election officials are getting the word out now, so people have a realistic timeline and don’t lose confidence in the process.

To put things into perspective, Lansing’s City Clerk, Chris Swope said in the August primary, his office processed 11,000 absentee ballots and they were finished counting by 1:00 a.m.

For the Presidential Election, he believes his office will have to process more than 35,000 absentee ballots, so it will take some time.

But no matter how long it takes, the city is making sure everyone has a chance to vote.

Today, Swope opened Lansing’s second satellite office. So for the first time ever, voters in the Capitol City will have three places to register to vote, to vote early or to pick up an absentee ballot.