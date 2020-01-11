What to keep in an emergency winter car kit

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Officials are urging people not to travel today unless it’s absolutely necessary.

If you do plan to hit the roads, you should make sure you’re prepared for an emergency by having an emergency kit in your car.

Some things you’ll want to include:

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Non-perishable

Drinking water

Basic toolkit: pliers, wrench, screwdriver

Radio: battery or hand-cranked

Cat litter or sand: for better tire traction

Shovel

Ice scraper

Warm clothes, gloves, hat, sturdy boots, a jacket and an extra change of clothes for the cold

Blankets or sleeping bags

Charged cell phone and car charger

Help sign

If traveling with pets, include pet emergency items

According to the Michigan State Police, you should keep your gas tank full, top off all fluids, make sure your tires have good tread and keep a spare tire in your car.