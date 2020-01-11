What to keep in an emergency winter car kit

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Officials are urging people not to travel today unless it’s absolutely necessary.
If you do plan to hit the roads, you should make sure you’re prepared for an emergency by having an emergency kit in your car.
Some things you’ll want to include:
- Jumper cables
- First aid kit
- Non-perishable
- Drinking water
- Basic toolkit: pliers, wrench, screwdriver
- Radio: battery or hand-cranked
- Cat litter or sand: for better tire traction
- Shovel
- Ice scraper
- Warm clothes, gloves, hat, sturdy boots, a jacket and an extra change of clothes for the cold
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Charged cell phone and car charger
- Help sign
- If traveling with pets, include pet emergency items
According to the Michigan State Police, you should keep your gas tank full, top off all fluids, make sure your tires have good tread and keep a spare tire in your car.