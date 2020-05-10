What to keep in mind during Clear the Shelters event

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– If you’re looking for a new furry member of the family, this might be the perfect opportunity.

Shelters around the country are doing what they can to clear these animals out into loving and permanent homes, and they’re doing it at a discount and in a way that keeps people safe and at a safe social distance.

This year’s Empty the Shelters drive may look different and it may be quieter in most shelters.

But at Ingham County Animal Control, there are still many pets looking for homes of their own.

“The animal shelter doesn’t ever completely close,” Community Outreach Manager Kate Turner says. “We’re definitely as few animals as I’ve ever seen in my years with the animal shelter, but that’s just because we’ve had so many foster families.”

In partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, adoptions from now through May 17th are just 25 dollars. The shelter is closed for walk-ins to cut down on crowds, but they are scheduling appointments to help connect people with pets that are currently in foster care.

“Send in an online adoption inquiry. We have a couple follow-up questions that we’ll ask you,” Turner says, “and then we’ll get in touch with a foster family and maybe set up an adoption appointment at the shelter if you find one that really speaks to you.”

Remember to consider what life will be like after quarantine and how that pet will fit into your life.

“Be prepared for that if you’re adopting a pet because you don’t want to say, “I can definitely commit to a 5 mile a day walk with this dog!” if you’re gonna go back to 12 hours shifts in a couple of weeks. So keep in mind this is a long-term commitment.”