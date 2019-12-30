What to know about pancreatic cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Despite recent breakthroughs in cancer treatments and technology, pancreatic cancer remains one of the toughest types to fight.

Dr. James Herman is a radiation oncologist at Sparrow Hospital. He says it’s a hard diagnosis to reach because of where it’s located in the body.

“If you get an early diagnosis, it’s usually because you have some symptom happen such as jaundice,” Herman says. “But you can have large portions of the pancreas involved with cancer without any symptoms until it’s late.”

The cancer often spreads to other nearby organs and tissue like the liver, causing more symptoms that send people to the doctor. If it’s caught in the early stages pancreatic cancer can be treated with surgery, adiation or chemotherapy that takes a few months.

But in most cases it’s caught late. Herman’s mother and sister passed away from the same cancer this year. He says they chose not to go forward with treatment.

“Do you want to go through the treatment to buy the little bit of time? And they both chose not to do that,” Herman says. And every patient, when they’re stage 4 or locally advanced cancer of the pancreas, have to make that choice.”

Both Congressman Lewis and Jeopardy host Alex Trebek say they plan to continue working as long as they can. Herman says he admires their determination, but the outlook is grim.

“Unfortunately both of these gentlemen are gonna die of their pancreatic cancer.”

Congressman Lewis is expected to speak at the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday luncheon in Lansing in just a few weeks. So far he has not cancelled those plans.