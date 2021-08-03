PRIMARY DAY: Everything you need to know

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Primary elections are happening in both Lansing and Jackson beginning at 7 am, Tuesday, August 3 with polls closing at 8 pm. The biggest focus for both may be the Mayoral Primary race.

In the city of Lansing, current Mayor Andy Schor will be going up against 5 candidates for his mayor title, Kathie Dunbar, Melissa Huber, Larry Hutchinson, Farhan Sheikh-Omar, and Patricia Spitzley.

In addition to the Mayoral Primary race, the ballot will also have candidates who are running for Council Member-At-Large (Two Positions) and the Second Ward Council Member.

Alongside this, there is a proposed Essential Services millage that would last for the next 5 years, regarding essential services for police, fire, and roads here in Lansing.



There will be multiple polling locations in both cities, and all will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.



6 News will continue to keep track of these elections as the day progresses, bringing you the latest both on-air and online.