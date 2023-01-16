LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former candidate for governor Perry Johnson has a big and expensive announcement to make.

The Republican plans to deliver the news via a Super Bowl ad, similar to what he did last year.

But what’s the big announcement?

Johnson is teasing reporters about running for the GOP nomination for Michigan’s U.S. Senator, or even President of the United States.

“So I’d pay attention to the coming Super Bowl because I will be revealing an ad and the ad will probably give you a real good idea of where I’m going,” said Johnson.

With incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow not running again, Johnson has confirmed his interest in that seat.

Johnson has said that his ads might run in two important states where presidential candidates want to win.

“It may be in Iowa, it may be New Hampshire,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he has not made a final decision on which office he’ll run for.

The Republican has until Feb. 12 to decide if he wants the commercial in the next Super Bowl.