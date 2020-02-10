What you need to know for Michigan’s March 10 Primary

Before you head to the polls on Tuesday, March 10, you might have some questions. 6 News has put together a list of key information for you to review before voting.

Election Materials (Michigan Secretary of State)



The Michigan Presidential Primary is on March 10th, 2020. Voting places open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

What are your rights as a voter in Michigan? You’ll find that information here:Michigan Voter Rights

Is it too late to register to vote and how do you register? Click here: Register to Vote

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? You’ll find that out here: Verify your Voter Registration

Do you want to see who’s on the ballot and if there are any issues you’ll be deciding? Here’s where you can view your Sample Ballot

Not sure where you’ll go to cast your vote? You’ll want to check here to find your Polling Place

If you’re not able to go to the polls an Absentee Ballot might be the answer for you. Request and track your Absentee Ballot here.

Want to talk to an officials about an election? Here’s where you can Contact a Local Election Official near you.

If you still have questions, you might find answers here to Frequently Asked Questions

County Elections

Ingham County – In Ingham County voters will be asked to decide millage requests in East Lansing, Williamston, funding for Potter Park Zoo, Ingham Intermediate Schools and for the Capital Area Transportation Authority. Click here to read the ballot language.

Eaton County – In Eaton County there are four ballot questions for voters to decide. In Hamlin Township, Benton Township, Portland Public Schools and Ingham Intermediate Schools all have issue for voters. Click here to read the ballot language.

Jackson County – In Jackson County voters will decide three ballot issues. Springport Township will decide funding for police and fire, Hillsdale County Intermediate Schools and Ingham County Intermediate Schools will also have funding questions on the ballot. Click here to read the ballot language.

Clinton County – Voters in Clinton County will decide funding for a county-wide 911 system. Millage requests will also be decided for Ingham Intermediate Schools, Portland Public and Pewamo-Westphalia Schools. Click here to read the ballot language.

Hillsdale County – In Hillsdale County voters will decide on funding programs at the Hillsdale County Intermediate School District, in Litchfield voters will decide a millage increase for the Litchfield Community Schools and in Pittsford there is a millage increase request for the Pittsford Area Schools. Click here to read the ballot language.

Livingston County – In Livingston County, two proposals will be decided by voters. Mott Community College is asking to sell $80,000,000 in bonds to fund improvements in buildings and possible acquisitions by the college. Voters will also decide a request by the Ingham Intermediate School District to raise the millage for Special Education programs 0.2438 mill. Click here to read the ballot language.

Shiawassee County – Voters in Shiawassee County will decide millage requests in the city of Durand, New Haven Township, Chesaning Union Schools and the Ingham Intermediate School District. In Owosso a bond proposal to fund street improvements will be decided. Click here to read the ballot language.

Candidates for Democratic Presidential Nomination

Even though there will be many more candidates listed on the Michigan Primary ballot, these are the candidates who have not suspended their campaigns.

Candidates for Republican Presidential Nomination