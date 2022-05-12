LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Senate Prepares to Pass $40B Aid Package for Ukraine

A $40 billion aid package from the United States could be going towards helping Ukraine soon.

This aid package passed in the house and will now go to the senate for a vote.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries says the package will help with military, economic and humanitarian assistance, so the U.S. can continue to support Ukraine.

“I think we ought to do whatever we can to provide lethal support so Ukraine can defend its freedom,” Senator Rick Scott said. “We’ve got to make sure Russia loses.”

The senate is believed to vote on the package soon.

Mosquitoes Prefer Biting Humans Wearing These Colors

With summer just around the corner, more mosquitos are coming out.

A new study by StudyFinds.org shows the insects are more attracted to people who wear red, orange or black clothes.

Scientist say the insects fly towards specific colors once they have smelled CO2 from human breath.

These scientists also say, if your tired of mosquito bites, you’ll also need to cover up, as any color of human skin shows up a targeted red-orange color to their eyes.