What’s the Plan for Halloween?

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS)– Communities across Mid-Michigan are trying to figure out how to celebrate Halloween safely this year amid the covid-19 pandemic.



The city of St. Johns has decided that trick-or-treating will be allowed.

Trick-or-treaters can hit the street on Halloween night at 6:30p.m.



City officials everyone to follow social distancing rules, wear CDC approved masks under costumes, to wash and sanitize hands and to only go to trusted houses.



To find out the plan for your neighborhood, contact your local government officials.