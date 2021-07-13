Wheat field fires in western Michigan prompt arson probe

US-FIRES Flames approach a vineyard during the Glass fire in Calistoga, California on September 27, 2020. – The National Weather Service issued heat advisories and CalFire issued a Red Flag warning for high fire risk areas of California. A wildfire with a “dangerous rate of spread” broke out in Napa County between Calistoga and St. Helena overnight on September 27, 2020 just as the Bay Area braces for extreme wildfire conditions. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A series of wheat field fires in western Michigan prompted an arson investigation, authorities said.

Two fires were reported recently just outside the village of Waldron, according to the Hillsdale Daily News.

The first fire damaged 15 acres on Tuesday with a damage estimated of $10,000. The following day firefighters were dispatched to another fire on five acres of wheat stubble. Shortly after, Lenawee County firefighters authorities were called to Fairfield Township to a field fire on 50 acres of straw waiting to be baled. The damage was an estimated loss of $5,000.

Fire officials have not determined if the fires were connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact fire officials or the Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County, which is offering a cash reward for information.

This story was first published on July 11, 2021. It was updated on July 12, 2021, to correct the location of the third fire to Fairfield Township, not Wright Township.