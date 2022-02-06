Where things stand with the current MLB lockout

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 26: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers gives the fans a quick smile during the seventh inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on September 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been over two months since Major Lague Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced its players have entered a lockout, due to the league’s collective bargaining agreement expiring at midnight on Dec. 2, 2021.

It’s the league’s first stoppage since the 1994 strike and 1990 lockout.

On Friday, Feb. 4, the league requested to bring in federal mediation, a third party to resolve the issue, but the players denied it.

Former Detroit Tiger and New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, who is an executive subcommittee member for the MLBPA, took to Twitter and said, “We don’t need mediation because what we are offering to MLB is fair for both sides.” Scherzer went on to add, “We want a system where threshold and penalties don’t function as caps, allows younger players to realize more of their market value, makes service time manipulation a thing of the past, and eliminates tanking as a winning strategy.”

It’s a frustrating situation for everyone, including Detroit Tigers radio play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson, who can’t speak on the Tigers’ 40-man roster, due to the lockout.

Dickerson can talk about those not on the 40-man roster, like top prospects Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, and last year’s third overall pick Jackson Jobe. Those three are expected to report to Spring Training later this month – pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 15. While Dickerson might not see the current major leaguers at Spring Training, he’s excited to see the Tigers’ future in Lakeland.

“There’s a lot of exciting things going on with these players and in the development. I mean Jackson Jobe, I can’t wait to see this kid,” Dickerson said. “You don’t draft right-handed high school pitchers with the third-overall pick, right? But Jackson Jobe is special.”

The lockout won’t affect opening day for the Lansing Lugnuts, on April 8th, but the club could be without one of its top arms.

Lugnuts radio broadcaster Jesse Goldberg-Strassler said, “Jorge Juan, who made a couple of appearances with us, was so impressive as a break-out right-handed pitcher in the (Oakland) A’s system. He could very well be back with us to start next year. They added him to the 40-man roster just to protect him.”