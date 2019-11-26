Where to go for free Thanksgiving dinner this year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - As winds pick up and Thanksgiving travel increases, Consumers Energy wants to remind residents and drivers to be aware for possible downed wires and other safety hazards.

Wind gusts are expected to be up to 60 mph in some areas as well as rain and snow in northern Michigan as early as Wednesday. This may lead to downed wires and power outages.

Remember to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire or anything it is touching. Even if it is not sparking, assume the wire still has electricity flowing through it.

Before a power outage:

During a power outage: