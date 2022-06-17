LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sunday is Juneteenth, but many events are taking place all weekend long to celebrate the end of slavery right here in Mid-Michigan.

Juneteenth is short for June 19th. It marks the day in 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas were finally informed of their freedom by federal troops.

Numerous events this weekend will showcase the history and celebrate black culture, while reflecting on the last 157 years of African-American emancipation.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, making it officially a federal holiday.

Since Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, Monday, June 20 will be the public holiday.

Lansing

To celebrate and honor the date, Lansing’s REO town is hosting a 517 Juneteenth festival. This festival will be held on South Washington Avenue and take place all weekend.

East Lansing

Michigan State University will host its second annual celebration, with key note speakers and live performances starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

On Sunday, the East Lansing Farmers Market will host an event at 10 a.m. at Valley Court Park, offering games, live music and other activities.

Jackson

In downtown Jackson, on Friday and Saturday, officials will host a community celebration and resource fair. This celebration will include discussions of both social justice and criminal justice.

There will also be live music and entertainment to keep the day lively.

Not only is Mid-Michigan celebrating this federal holiday, but also Americans across the country as a way to reflect on the true meaning of freedom.