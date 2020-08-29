WheresOurChildren march aims to raise awareness about child trafficking

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Cities across the nation participated in a national movement, aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking and child exploitation. Here in Mid-Michigan, around 100 people took to the steps of the State Capitol with the same goal.

“It’s hard to believe and I get that. It’s very hard for people to believe any of it but it is happening,” Nissa Holliday, Organizer of the #WheresOurChildrenMarchLansing said.

Holliday was adopted when she was around 4 years old.

“When I was given up for adoption by my birth mother, I was dropped off with a black eye and a twisted arm,” she said.

Holliday doesn’t remember what happened to her when she was young, but she does want to raise awareness about what’s happening now to children all over the world.

“We want to be their voice,” Holliday said.

One of the speakers at the event spoke about his experience as a federal law enforcement officer.

“I have experience in human trafficking, real world experience and my first case was when I first started back in 2008,” he said. “It was the trafficking of a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy and the 13-year-old girl had been raped twice and as she went through multiple countries to get to the United States and she said she complied with the trafficker because she didn’t want anything to happen to her 9-year-old brother.

Since then, he said he’s reviewed thousands and thousands of cases of human trafficking.

“It’s worldwide, but it’s also here in Lansing, it’s in Detroit, it’s in Chicago, it’s in New York, it’s all over.”

Taylor Marsh, one of the leaders of today’s event said the issue is something that isn’t brought up enough.

“I think it’s not talked about often because it is such a sensitive subject. I mean, no one wants to hear the harsh realities that are happening to children,” Marsh said.

‘Where’s Our Children‘ is in the process of becoming a nonprofit with the goal of educating communities on the warning signs of trafficking–to stop it before it happens. Marsh said she plans to continue working to help raise awareness.

“I want us to get behind helping the children and not just talking about but being about it and making the change for them,” she said.