LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though Republican candidate Tom Barrett lost the Lansing area Congressional seat, he is expected to announce that he wants to run again in April.

Barrett won’t have to worry about going up against Elissa Slotkin in the race, which raises the question of which Democrat will run against him.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was going to run, but decided he will not.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum’s name is on the list, as well as former state Sen. Curtis Hertel, local state Rep. Julie Brixie, Rep. Angela Witwer and Sen. Sarah Anthony.

EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn has said that one contender stands out among the rest. He has said that the Democrats should pick a “consensus” candidate, Barb Byrum.

Porn also said that he thinks Barrett has an advantage over the Democrats because he has run for office in this district before, but there is still an issue with abortion, as Barrett is pro-life in a pro-choice district.