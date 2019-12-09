White Castle recalls burgers over possible listeria contamination

White Castle is recalling some but not all of its frozen burgers due to a possible listeria contamination.

The bacteria was found in one of its manufacturing plants and affects the following items:

Frozen six-pack cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers, as well as frozen 16-pack hamburgers and cheeseburgers, according to a notice posted Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products being recalled have expiration dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020, to Aug. 17, 2020, the company said.

Listeria can cause serious infections among infants, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeria include: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.