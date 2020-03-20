White House coronavirus task force holds Friday briefing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House coronavirus task force held a briefing Friday, to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, mobilizing the federal government to marshal the private sector to combat the pandemic.

Trump had said earlier in the week he would tap the act as needed. He said Friday he has put that “in gear.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he implored Trump during a phone call Friday to invoke the Korean War-era act immediately to order the manufacture of ventilators and other critically needed medical gear.

The president told Schumer he would, then could be heard on the telephone making the order. He yelled to someone in his office to do it now, said Schumer’s spokesman, Justin Goodman.

Trump also announced an effective closure of the U.S. border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week.

The president, addressing reporters at the White House, announced a suspension of federal standardized testing for students and assistance on federally owned student loans.

It was also announced Friday that the deadline to file taxes has been extended to July 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report