White House Coronavirus Task Force testifies before Congress

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is on Capitol Hill with other members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force to testify before Congress on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Skyler Henry from CBS News has all the details.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, stressed the need for all Americans to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We could do a really good job of controlling it if we paid attention to five fundamental principles, one of which is what we’re doing here – with masks, crowds, distance, bars, wash your hands,” Dr. Fauci said.

Fauci’s testimony comes as House Lawmakers continue to examine the need for a national plan to contain the outbreak.

“I’m calling for the administration to finally give America a comprehensive national plan that prioritizes science over politics,” Rep. Jim Clyburn (D) South Carolina said

” You wouldn’t even be here today if there wasn’t a plan because you are the people tasked with carrying out the plan,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R) Louisiana said.

On Thursday, President Trump and Dr. Fauci appeared together for the first time in months at the Red Cross in Washington.

Today, Fauci said he is cautiously optimistic a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready by the end of the year.

“We hope that as we get into the late fall and early winter we will have in fact a vaccine that we can say is safe and effective,” Fauci said.

The White House and lawmakers are still at an impasse on a new Coronavirus relief package, they’ve been trading offers to help struggling Americans without reaching a deal.

“We’ve had enough rope a dope. We’ve had enough empty talk. It’s time to go on the record,” SOT Sen. Mitch McConnell/(R-KY) Majority Leader said.

“At this great moment of terrible trouble in our country, our republican friends are paralyzed,” (SOT Sen. Chuck Schumer/(D-NY) Minority Leader said.

As of today, the extra $600 federal unemployment benefit has expired and more than 30 million Americans could see their unemployment checks drop 50 to 75 percent.

“We want to get money to people and it has to be substantial,” Trump said.

Republicans and the White House are now pushing a short-term extension. Democrats have rejected the idea and say the next relief bill needs to be a complete package.