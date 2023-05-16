LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The trial date for a White Lake man charged with threatening an Ingham County judge has been scheduled.

Christopher Shenberger will be going to trial in Jackson County Circuit Court on Oct. 30, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

The 43-year-old is currently doing a 75-180 month sentence that he was sentenced to in 2016 by Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk.

In December 2021, he allegedly sent a threatening letter to Judge Draganchuk.

According to Nessel’s office, Shenberger complained in the letter about potentially being denied parole after not finishing a mandatory sex offender program in prison.

Additionally, the letter used obscenities to address the judge rather than using her name.

Some phrases allegedly in the letter were put in the statement from the AG’s office.

Shenberger allegedly said that if forced to serve his maximum sentence, he will put “everyone’s name on that docket” on a slip of paper and it will “go into a jar or whatever and who’s ever name [is picked] up will be killed plain and simple…because I really do not give a rat’s a** on who dies that I pick, someone’s going and I’ll get my revenge one-way-or-the-other.”

In addition to his current prison sentence, Shenberger was charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.