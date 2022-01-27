WHITMER: 10M free KN95 masks for Michiganders, new at-home COVID-19 test website

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Struggling to find a KN95 mask, or don’t know where to begin with getting your COVID-19 tests covered by insurance?

A new website and mask distribution program may be able to help you with that.

On Jan. 14, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that Michiganders with health insurance can now claim eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month.

Now, Whitmer and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are introducing a website that will help people understand the latest federal rule.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Ensuring that every Michigander has access to convenient at-home COVID-19 testing is an important part of our strategy for keeping Michiganders safe. Our new website provides Michiganders the information they need to take advantage of this new insurance benefit that could save a family of four up to $384 per month.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

This new insurance benefit will help reduce the expense of getting these convenient, at-home tests, but the specifics of how this coverage is provided varies depending on your insurer. This new webpage contains information on how you can obtain covered tests, submit claims for reimbursement, and find contact information and links to your insurer’s COVID-19 testing website. If you have questions about this new coverage, contact DIFS at 877-999-6442, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.” DIFS Director Anita Fox

But a new website isn’t all that Michiganders can expect.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today that the MDHHS is distributing 10 million free KN95 masks to residents.

The masks will be distributed by community organizations, including local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices. To find a mask distribution site, click here.

We have the tools and we know what works as we face down the Omicron variant of COVID-19. By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe. I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Rather than calling individual makes distribution sites, Michiganders are asked to refer to partner websites or social media sites to find out about mask availability.