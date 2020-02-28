Whitmer activates State Emergency Ops Center to respond to coronavirus

Even though there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19, more commonly known as the Novel Coronavirus, Governor Whitmer is activating the state Emergency Operations Center to coordinate state, local and federal agencies to prevent the spread of the virus.

“By activating the State Emergency Operations Center, we’re ensuring that every branch of state government is on alert, and actively coordinating to prevent the spread of Coronavirus if it comes to Michigan,” explained Governor Whitmer. “We are taking this step out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to take every necessary precaution to keep Michiganders safe.”

COVID-19 has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of China.

As of February 27th, there were over 81,000 cases globally, with over 78,000 of those in China, including over 2,600 deaths in China.

Investigations are ongoing to learn more, but person-to-person spread of the virus has occurred according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Health officials remind people that the best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

