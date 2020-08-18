Whitmer administration applies for federal funding for unemployed Michiganders

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses new racial equity initiatives in Michigan at an Aug. 5, 2020, press conference in Lansing as Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) submitted an application to the United States Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) for funding that would provide an additional $300 per week payment to Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits.

“Right now, there are an unprecedented number of Michiganders who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will provide some much needed support for families that are struggling to put food on the table or pay their bills, but it’s a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” said Governor Whitmer. “A robust Congressional recovery package that meets the scale of this crisis is what’s needed to help individuals who have lost work as a result of the pandemic get through this unprecedented time.”

The UIA estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits. The program allows for existing Unemployment Trust Fund payments delivered by Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency to count as 25% matching funds required for participation. Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to August 1. It is unclear at this time how long funding for the program will last.

“We look forward to receiving a response from FEMA in order to implement and distribute these additional funds to Michiganders as quickly as possible,” said UIA Director Steve Gray.

Michiganders impacted by the reduced federal benefits are encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/MIBridges to explore and access more than 30,000 state and local services to help them and their families with temporary assistance during these challenging times or call their local Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services office. Assistance is available for food and cash assistance, healthcare, childcare and emergency relief.



Workers looking for employment opportunities amid the pandemic, are encouraged to explore Career Planning Tools offered by the Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity, and check out the nearly 55,000 jobs posted on mitalent.org.

Paying Unemployment ClaimsThe UIA has made a determination on all currently eligible, certifying unpaid claims that were filed before June 1. In making a determination, the agency will pay out benefits, determine that the claimant is ineligible and communicate why, or deem the claimant unreachable after multiple attempts to make contact.



Since March 15, over 2.1 million certifying, potentially eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits, with over $19.0 billion in benefits paid to more than 2 million workers, or roughly 98% of potentially eligible, certifying claimants.